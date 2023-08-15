English
Iraq: Cases of refugee families to be closed next month

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Ministry of Migration announced: “All the cases of refugee families will be closed next month, and after that date, the remaining refugee families except the refugees of Jurf al-Nasr in the provinces where they are located will be integrated.”

According to Shafaqna quoting Al-Sabah, “Movafaq Kazem Marzah,” the head of the Migration Department in Babil Province, stated: “On the 10th of last month the ministry gave refugee families the opportunity to return to their provinces for two months and for those whose provinces have been freed. The refugee case will be closed next month, and after this date, those who are outside their jurisdiction and have relocated to other provinces will be integrated.”

“Refugee families of Jurf al-Nasr, numbering over five thousand families, are exempt from this decision until the issues related to their areas are resolved,” he added.

Source: Al-Sabah Newspaper

www.shafaqna.com

