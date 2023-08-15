Forming a high committee in Iraq to manage transportation during Arbaeen ceremony

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Transportation of Iraq formed a high committee to manage the transportation of pilgrims during the Arbaeen Hussaini ceremony.

Iraqi daily Al-Sabah wrote on Monday: Razzaq Al-Muhaibis, the Minister of Transportation of Iraq, said during his visit to Karbala province: “The effort of the Ministry of Transportation of Iraq is to provide services to all pilgrims; In this regard, new boats have been provided to transport Iranian pilgrims during the Arbaeen pilgrimage days.

He pointed out that this year Karbala has witnessed a significant improvement in the construction of new streets, which is effective in facilitating transportation operations.

Al-Muhaibis also pointed to the formation of a high committee to follow up and manage the pilgrims’ settlement program and the efforts of the Iraqi Ministry of Transportation.

It should be mentioned that the Iraqi General Railway Company is ready to transport passengers from Baghdad and Basra to Karbala and vice versa with new DMU trains.

Hosseini’s Arbaeen procession started on Saturday, 24th of Muharram, from Ras al-Bisheh area of Basra province in the southernmost point of Iraq towards Karbala.

Source: Middle East