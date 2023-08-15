Saudi Arabia:Inflation rate eases to 2.3% in July

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate eased to 2.3% in July , according to government data.

The rise in prices was mainly driven by an 8.6% jump for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels and a 1.4% increase in food and beverages, the General Authority for Statistics said.

“Looking ahead, we think that the headline inflation rate will continue to ease over the remainder of this year to 1.0-1.5% y/y and will hover around this rate well into 2024,” James Swanston, Middle East and North Africa economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a research note.

Source: Reuters

