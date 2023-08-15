English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Human rightsMiddle EastOther News

BHRS calls on authorities to adhere to basic principles for treatment of prisoners

0
BHRS calls on authorities

SHAFAQNA-The Bahrain Human Rights Society (BHRS) had received numerous calls and appeals from families and others expressing grave concern about the situation of political prisoners on hunger strike in Jaw Central Prison.

The society appealed the official authorities through the “X” platform to “exert efforts and endeavors to solve the humanitarian situation of prisoners on hunger strike, especially after reports that some of them fainted.”

It called on the authorities to abide by the Basic Principles for the Treatment of Prisoners, adopted by United Nations General Assembly resolution 45/111 of 14 December 1990, including that all prisoners shall be treated with the respect due to their inherent dignity and value as human beings.

Source: bahrainmirror

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Bahrain has not stopped inventing fake pretexts to harass Shia Muslims since 2011

asadian

Study explains “Ashura in Bahrain” up to 2010

asadian

After Saudi Arabia, Bahrain also asked its citizens to leave Lebanon

asadian

Bahrain: Authorities cut off call between death row inmate Mohammad Ramadan & his family

asadian

Bahrain: Authorities summon Shia Scholar for Interrogation two days after delivering Muharram speech

asadian

Bahrain: Authorities Continue Attacks on Ashura Manifestations & Restrictions on Shia Muslims

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.