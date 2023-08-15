BHRS calls on authorities to adhere to basic principles for treatment of prisoners

SHAFAQNA-The Bahrain Human Rights Society (BHRS) had received numerous calls and appeals from families and others expressing grave concern about the situation of political prisoners on hunger strike in Jaw Central Prison.

The society appealed the official authorities through the “X” platform to “exert efforts and endeavors to solve the humanitarian situation of prisoners on hunger strike, especially after reports that some of them fainted.”

It called on the authorities to abide by the Basic Principles for the Treatment of Prisoners, adopted by United Nations General Assembly resolution 45/111 of 14 December 1990, including that all prisoners shall be treated with the respect due to their inherent dignity and value as human beings.

