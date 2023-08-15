UN: ICC should recognize Taliban’s gender restrictions as ‘crime against humanity’

SHAFAQNA-The UN said Tuesday that the International Criminal Court should recognize Taliban’s gender restrictions as a crime against humanity.

“The legal opinion we have received shows that the denial of education to Afghan girls and employment to Afghan women is gender discrimination, which should count as a crime against humanity, and it should be prosecuted by the International Criminal Court,” said Gordon Brown, UN Special Envoy for Global Education and former UK prime minister, as he discussed the current state of the issue of girls’ education in Afghanistan at a UN news conference.

He said 54 of 80 edicts issued by the Taliban explicitly target women and girls and deprive them of their rights.

Brown called for the release of NGO leaders in prison, who are imprisoned for defending women’s and girls’ rights and urged the international community to show that education can get through to the people of Afghanistan.

Source: Anadolu Agency

www.shafaqna.com