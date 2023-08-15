Bangladeshi religious leader buried after Mass demonstrations

SHAFAQNA-Influential religious leader in Bangladesh who death in prison, buried after violent protests.

An estimated 50,000 people have attended the funeral of a religious leader in Bangladesh whose death in prison.

Delwar Hossain Sayedee, 83, was sentenced to death in 2013 for rape, murder and the persecution of Hindu Bangladeshis during the country’s war for independence in 1971.

Sayedee, whose sentence was later reduced to “imprisonment till death”, died on Monday after suffering a heart attack in a prison outside the capital Dhaka, prompting protests across the city that turned violent when police moved in to disperse the demonstrators.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com