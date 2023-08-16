Iran’s FM criticizes EU for continuation of sanctions

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahain in a telephone conversation with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell criticized the EU for continuation of sanctions as a non-constructive approach.

Amirabdollahian and Borrell discussed and exchanged views on some topics of mutual interest, including the Niger crisis, the Ukraine war, the relations between Iran and the European Union, as well as the removal of sanctions.

Amirabdollahian considered the recent release of Iranian funds in South Korea as a positive development and said that in the case of the other parties’ serious will, the return to agreement and their commitments is within reach.

The top Iranian diplomat also pointed to the cooperation between Iran and the IAEA, and said, “Now both sides are on the right path of cooperation.”

Criticizing the European Union’s non-constructive approach in terms of the continuation of the ineffective policy of sanctions, the Iranian foreign minister noted, “Sanctions are an unfriendly measure in the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Europe.” He further told Borrell that “the continuation of the current situation is not in the Europe’s interest”.

Source: IRNA

