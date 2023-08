SHAFAQNA- The UN’s fund that ensures children can continue learning during emergencies and protracted crises Education Cannot Wait (ECW), launched a campaign to elevate the voices of young Afghan girls deprived of their basic right to education.

#AfghanGirlsVoices comes precisely two years after the de facto Taliban authorities seized control in Afghanistan and will continue until September 18, which marks the start of their official ban on school for adolescent girls.

Source: news.un.org

www.shafaqna.com