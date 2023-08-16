Iran-Iraq discuss ways of better coordination for Arbaeen

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Sudani and Iran’s Ambassador to Iraq, Al-e Sadeq, have met in Baghdad to discuss better coordination between the two neighboring countries for the upcoming Arbaeen pilgrimage.

They discussed ways to facilitate the visit of pilgrims to Karbala, a city in central Iraq that is the site of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS).

Arbaeen is a mourning ritual observed by Shia Muslims worldwide to mark the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (AS), the third Shia Imam and the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), which falls on September 6 this year. Millions of Shia Muslims from across the world walk tens of kilometers to get to the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) in Karbala on Arbaeen Day.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com