UAE names first envoy to Qatar since 2017

SHAFAQNA- Qatar and the UAE had announced the mutual reopening of diplomatic missions in June. The United Arab Emirates has named Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa Al-Nahyan as its ambassador to Qatar on Monday (14 August 2023), six years after Abu Dhabi severed all diplomatic and trade ties with Doha during the 2017 GCC crisis.

The new Emirati ambassador took his oath in Abu Dhabi before President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the UAE’s news agency (WAM) reported.

“During the oath-taking ceremony at Qasr Al-Shati, President wished the two ambassadors success in their new duties. He urged them to do their utmost to strengthen relations with Qatar and Kenya, and expressed the UAE’s desire to consolidate ties with all countries,” WAM reported.

