[Photos] Delegation from Germany visits Quranic centre affiliated with Abbas’s Holy Shrine (AS)

SHAFAQNA-A delegation from Germany visited the Holy Quran Institute in Najaf, which is affiliated with Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine.

Mohammad Ghaleb, a member of the delegation, said in a statement, “We express our admiration for what we saw of embracing young-aged students to teach them memorising Quran and the Prophet’s Sunnah and AhluAlbayet manners. As we hope to inaugurate similar institutes in Germany to teach young kids these sciences and knowledge, which mix the Holy Quran with jurisprudence, beliefs, morals, and the biography of AhluAlBayet (AS).”



