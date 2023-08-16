Arbaeen 2023: Resumption of Tehran-Karbala combined trains

SHAFAQNA- The CEO of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways has announced the restart of the Tehran-Karbala combined train service in the coming weeks.

According to Shafaqna, Seyyed Miad Salehi wrote on Instagram: In detailed and intensive meetings with the CEO and senior managers of the Iraqi State Railways, in addition to reviewing the progress of activities related to the Shalamcheh-Basra project and expediting it, it was agreed that in order to serve the pilgrims of Imam Hussein (AS), the Tehran-Karbala combined train service will be launched in the coming weeks, and its capacity will also increase to two round trips per week.

The Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development pointed out: Also, according to the preparations that have been made and the welcome of the dear people, God willing, this train’s operation will be established for the entire year.

According to ISNA, there has been combined train from Tehran to Karbala since last year; in this way, passengers take the train to Shalamcheh and from there, they travel a 30-kilometer route by bus to Basra and then take the train from Basra to Karbala.

Efforts are being made to launch a direct train from Shalamcheh to Basra, which according to officials, will take a minimum of 18 months to construct, but if it is launched, direct rail travel from Iran to Iraq will become easier.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

