Indian movies propagate false narratives against Muslims, ahead of polls

SHAFAQNA-Indian movies try to propagate false narratives against Muslims, ahead of next year’s national elections.

The trailer for the anti-Muslim box office hit claims to depict “innocent girls trapped, transformed and trafficked for terror”, while declaring it was “inspired by many true stories”.

A fictitious tale of a Hindu woman who converts to Islam and then is radicalised, the movie is the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023 so far.

Critics have accused it and other recent releases of peddling lies and stoking divisions, including by vilifying the Muslim minority, ahead of next year’s national elections.