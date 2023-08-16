English
International Shia News Agency
Qatar & Egypt to open hospital in Sudan

SHAFAQNA- A new hospital is set to be established in Sudan as part of a collaborative initiative between Qatar and Egypt.

The report said the project was discussed in talks between Egypt’s Ambassador to Sudan Hani Salah and Dr Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, the Sudanese Minister of Health. The talks centred around ensuring the continual provision of healthcare services and extending support to enhance Sudan’s healthcare situation.

The announcement comes in response to a dire insufficiency of medical services and supplies in the country due to the ongoing conflict. Sudan has faced months of violence that has killed hundreds of civilians and forced more than 80 percent of its hospitals out of service, according to the World Health Organisation.

Source: dohanews

www.shafaqna.com

