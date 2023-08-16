Israel Closes Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslim Worshipers

SHAFAQNA- Israeli occupation army announced on Tuesday (15 August 2023) the closure of the Ibrahimi Mosque in al-Khalil City to Muslim worshipers.

Director of the Mosque Ghassan Al-Rajbi said that the Israeli army closed the Mosque last night and informed him of its intent to bar Muslim worshipers from entering the holy site until 10 O’clock on Wednesday night. Rajbi said that the administration of the Mosque would not be able to hold the five prayers today.

He added that the Israeli army opened the entire Mosque with its courtyards, corridors and buildings to Jewish settlers, who started in the morning to flock into the Islamic holy site for rituals and celebrations.

Source: palinfo

