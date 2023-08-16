Russia: USA preparing for ‘new pandemic’ by searching for virus mutations

SHAFAQNA- The United States has begun preparations for a “new pandemic” by searching for virus mutations through the newly-established Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy (OPPR), Russia claimed.

“Despite the fact that the stated goals of USA’s programs are to monitor disease incidence and provide assistance to developing countries … we see the Pentagon conducting uncontrolled dual-use research in circumvention of international obligations,” Igor Kirillov, Head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, biological protection troops, told a briefing in Moscow.

Arguing that USA’s military projects are primarily aimed at studying “potential agents of biological weapons,” Kirillov claimed USA’s military-biological activity poses “a security threat to many nations around the world.”

Source: aa

