Half a million Iranian pilgrims are expected to travel to Karbala through Kurdistan region of Iraq

According to Kurdpress, Abdullah Akarii, the head of relations between the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and Iran, announced on the official page of the Kurdistan Democratic Party that in the last meeting between the delegation of Erbil province and the delegation of Urmia province, one of the topics discussed was the arrival of Iranian pilgrims to Karbala, which the Iranian side had predicted 500 thousand Iranian pilgrims will travel to the city of Karbala through Haji Imran and Bashmaq international crossings.

He added that this requires providing solutions, for this purpose, Erbil governor has formed a commission and the steps to provide the necessary groundwork to welcome Iranian pilgrims have started.

He also announced that the preparation of the groundwork has started and the journey of pilgrims will begin this week and these journeys are increasing day by day and will continue until the end of Arbaeen.

Source: Middle East