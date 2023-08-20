Expert: West’s priorities today are not moving in direction of “Israel’s interests”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- An expert on regional issues says: Considering the US involvement in the Ukraine crisis, this country is not willing to spend in any way, especially with Netanyahu’s coming to power in Israel and the crises he has created and the high tension inside Israel and the hostile and radical movements of today’s Israeli government are not the priorities of the West today over moving in the direction of Israel’s interests, and there are serious differences of opinion.

Saudi Arabia is not in a position to normalize its relations with Israel

Mr. Mosayeb Naimi, in an interview with Shafaqna Future, in response to the question, “how serious is the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia? It is said that Saudi Arabia has put forward conditions including the formation of a Palestinian state as well as the condition of launching nuclear technology in Saudi Arabia. How serious is the possibility of this agreement?” Stated: “This is a maneuver that Israel generally uses. Saudi Arabia does not have the conditions to normalize its relations with Israel with the events of the international sphere and the current conditions of Russia and the relations it has with China and Russia, as well as the level of relations it currently has with the United States.”

He added: “If you pay attention to the news of the Saudi media, no positive or negative comments have been made in this regard, and in the expert level of that region, any approach to Israel is considered a step towards the swamp. On the other hand, it is unlikely that such an event will happen in the current crisis situation in Israel. Media coverage of this issue is due to Israel’s position in the West. Israel still has the support of the United States, and in this sense, the media coverage of this issue is high, but so far no document has been published about this agreement.”

The priorities of the West today are not moving in the direction of Israel’s interests

Mr. Mosayeb Naimi, regarding the question that “United States is trying to make Israel-Saudi relations public before the elections, will American pressure on the Saudis lead to the rapid normalization of Saudi-Israeli relations?” said: “This is not the reality of the United States. Considering United States’ involvement in the Ukraine crisis, this country is not willing to spend money in any way, especially with Netanyahu’s coming to power in Israel and the crises he has caused, the high tension inside Israel, and the hostile and aggressive actions of the Israeli government today, the West priorities today, is not moving in the direction of Israel’s interests, and there are serious differences of opinion. Under no circumstances will US pay for Israel at this stage.

He clarified: “America has told the Saudis to evaluate and if they come to the conclusion that normalizing relations will not create new tensions in the region, move in this direction. US would not make any proposal to Saudi Arabia in the current global situation. In addition to the fact that such an issue does not play much role in the US elections, today the issue of Ukraine and the effect of this war of attrition on the supply of wheat and grain resources in Europe and America is an issue and can play an important role in the elections. Dozens of important issues occur every day and show their face and role. If America can have a positive impact on the war in Ukraine in a short period of time and bring Russia to its knees and take over Ukraine politically, they can succeed. The Russians believe that it would be more to their advantage to continue a war of attrition than to submit to US plans, which generally involves deception. For this reason, it seems unlikely to obtain Ukraine’s peace score for the time being.”

Source: Shafaqna Future

www.shafaqna.com