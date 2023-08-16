English
Arab League calls for an end to armed clashes in Tripoli

SHAFAQNA- The Arab League has called on Wednesday for an end to armed clashes in the Libyan capital Tripoli .
In a statement, Arab League urged all Libyan authorities to take ample measures to restore security, pointing out that the flare-up of these clashes reaffirms the importance of unifying the state institutions rapidly and completing the transitional process through holding the elections at the earliest.

Tripoli’s worst armed clashes in a year have killed 55 people and wounded 146, Libyan media outlets have reported, as a truce took hold.

Fighting erupted on Monday night and raged through Tuesday between the influential 444 Brigade and the Special Deterrence Force, two of the many armed groups that have vied for power since the overthrow of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Source:QNA ,Al Jazeera

