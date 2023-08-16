Germany: Attacks against holy Quran “seek to create division

SHAFAQNA- Attacks against the holy Quran “seek to create division,” a deputy spokeswoman for Germany’s government said on Wednesday.

“We find such acts disrespectful and inappropriate. They seek to create division,” Christiane Hoffmann said in response to a question from Anadolu at a news conference in Berlin. “We stand against it. We condemn it,” she said.

Hoffmann underlined that Berlin’s stance on desecrations of the Quran has been clear, but declined to confirm whether German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen would discuss the matter in an upcoming meeting.

