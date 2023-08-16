English
USA: Texas salon opens hijab-friendly space for Muslim women

SHAFAQNA- A top salon in Dallas, Texas , opened hijab-friendly space for Muslim women.

Salon 5014 made a few adjustments to its second floor to also offer its services to Muslim women who wear a hijab. The changes came after haircut specialist, Chi Selim, joined the team. Selim markets herself online as a hijab-friendly hair professional.

“I just started wearing mine about a year ago, which is what exposed me to other hijabs here,” Selim said. Her own experience opened her eyes to the gap in the beauty industry for Muslim women.  Selim asked salon owner, Rachel Voss if she could create a space to empower Muslim women without compromising the salon experience.

“I spoke to Rachel about it and she was extremely supportive and provided me with a wall barrier,” Selim said. “I have my chair where I can do non-hijabs and then I have a wall divider.” Selim hopes hijab-friendly salons will become a standard across North Texas.

