UNSC strongly condemns Shah Cheragh terror attack

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations Security Council has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz.

In a Statement on Wednesday (16 August 2023), the members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack on innocent people and pilgrims at the Shah-e-Cheragh shrine in Shiraz, Iran, on 13 August.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

