Hill: Biden’s plan to unfreeze Iran’s funds draws republican fire

SHAFAQNA- Hill reported that Joe Biden administration’s plan to unfreeze Iran’s funds draws republican fire.

The Biden administration’s tentative plan to unfreeze $6 billion in funds to Iran in exchange for the release of five American prisoners has become another contentious foreign policy deal dividing Washington.

Opponents say the deal makes the USA look weak. Supporters see it as an important trade that would free detained American citizens. And they argue it could lead to more concrete progress with Tehran in the future, such as the revival of the nuclear deal.

