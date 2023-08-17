Iraq: PM Meets Syriac Catholic Patriarch of Antioch

SHAFAQNA- Iraq’s Prime Minister Al-Sudani received Patriarch Ignatius Joseph III Yonan, the Syriac Catholic Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, along with his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, Al-Sudani emphasized the integral nature of the Christian presence within Iraq’s culture. He emphasized the government’s dedication to nurturing unity and understanding among all Iraqis, while fostering harmonious coexistence within the diverse spectrum that shares a deep history and strong cohesion.

He emphasized that Iraq’s diversity, serving as a wellspring of strength and cultural exchange, bolsters unity among people of all faiths in the nation.

