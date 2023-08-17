Indian Muslims living on the razor’s edge

SHAFAQNA Pakistan | by Arsal Mir- Aggressive and terrorist incidents against Muslims in India are not new. Muslims in India have always been victims of the actions of Hindu extremist parties and terrorist groups working under the auspices of the government.

Recently, once again, the blood of Muslims is being shed by Hindu extremists on the streets of Noah district of the state of Haryana, adjacent to the capital Delhi. In the last four days in Haryana, more than three hundred houses belonging to Muslims have been demolished, dozens of Muslims have lost their lives.

The local media as always are making riots to cover up the terrorist attacks and acts of Hindu extremists, even though these are not riots and are not communal riots. The situation here is very clear that unilateral terrorist acts are being carried out by Hindu extremists against Muslims. Muslims are being killed.

Muslim property is being damaged

Muslim property is being damaged, so this whole issue in the media can neither be compared to Hindu Muslim riots nor communal riots but it is a blatant Muslim-killing terrorism and riot. Like BBC. Even the narrow-minded organization could not delete in its report that the streets of Noh district were ruled by Hindu extremist terrorists for several days, who had big swords, sticks and deadly weapons in their hands.

On this occasion, Muslims sought refuge in the city to protect their lives and property. The question is, have these violent acts suddenly happened in the city on such a large scale? Is this a well thought out plot? Were the administration and local intelligence agencies aware of such situations? Could the government have protected the Muslims? These are the questions that are arising in the minds after the Muslim-killing riots in Haryana.

Bharatiya Janata Party

Before getting answers to all these questions, it is important to state the facts about BJP, the ruling party in India. Bharatiya Janata Party which was formed in 1919 in the subcontinent. With the establishment of this party, the first line of the manifesto stated that from the arrival of the first Muslim in the subcontinent or India to the presence of the last Muslim, Muslims would be killed and expelled from India. A party with such a manifesto is ruling India today.

The current Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also the leader of this party, but has also led the Muslim-killing riots in Gujarat in the past and is the murderer of hundreds of Muslims. Ever since the Gujarat Muslim riots, Narendra Modi has been called the “Butcher of Gujarat” in India and around the world. Just like how the former prime minister of the occupying state of Israel, Ariel Sharon, was given the title of butcher for the merciless massacre of Palestinians in the camps of Sabra and Shatila.

Hindu extremists always try to harm Muslims

Moderate political analysts in India’s political circles say that Hindu extremists always try to miss any opportunity to harm Muslims, so it seems that under the guise of a religious festival. That when good Hindu people will also gather for the purpose of worship, on such an occasion, the Muslim majority areas should be attacked and the Muslims should be harmed as much as possible.

Security analysts are of the opinion that the intelligence agencies and the police operating in Delhi were already aware of such incidents as a controversial video statement which was against Muslims had surfaced before the Yatra and then finally what happened. It was feared and today we see that the lives and property of Muslims are in danger in Haryana and surrounding districts. The more important question than answering all the questions is whether people of other religions are safe in India?

Are people of other religions safe in India?

Apart from Muslims, are Christians, Sikhs and Dalits living in India safe from these extremist elements? According to many political experts and analysts, threats to all minority religions in India are unjustified and all this is being done under the auspices of the ruling party. , its democracy is at the mercy of terrorists and extremists. The Indian government itself has failed to provide protection to people of other religions.

The worst violation of human rights is being done in India. The Government of India, which is already breaking mountains of persecution in Occupied Kashmir, is now involved in spearheading acts against Muslims across India under the guise of Muslim riots. The shameful role of the international community is also condemnable, which has not yet reprimanded the Indian government for the Muslim riots and terrorist acts in India.

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article

