African Union calls for immediate ceasefire in Ethiopia

SHAFAQNA- The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has expressed “grave concern” over the continued military confrontations taking place in Ethiopia’s Amhara region.

In a statement issued today from Addis Ababa, Mahamat said he is closely following the situation. He reaffirmed the AU’s commitment to upholding Ethiopia’s “constitutional order, territorial integrity, unity and national sovereignty.

The AU’s Chief strongly urged all parties to “cease fighting immediately and ensure civilian protection.” He further called on them to “engage in dialogue to reach a peaceful solution.”

Source: thereporterethiopia

