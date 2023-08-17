Arbaeen 2023: 600 Mawakibs to receive Pilgrims in Iraq’s Diyala

SHAFAQNA- 600 procession Mawakibs in this province will start to work from next week to provide services to the pilgrims of Arbaeen.

According to Iran Press citing the Al-Malouma news site, “Ali Ahmad Taher”, Head of the Hosseini Mawkibs in Diyala Province (eastern Iraq), stated that these processions Mawakibs provide services to Arbaeen pilgrims on five land routes, added: “A committee has been formed to supervise the functioning of these mawakib. And their location will be determined thanks to the coordination of the Arbaeen Pilgrimage Management Committee.”

Source: ABNA

www.shafaqna.com