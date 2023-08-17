Riyadh: Iran-Saudi FM’s discuss bilateral issues

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan have discussed issues of bilateral importance in Riyadh.

The two foreign ministers also reviewed the Muslim world issues as well as the latest international developments on Thursday (17 August 2023).

Amirabdollahian arrived in Riyadh earlier today at the head of a political delegation upon an invitation by the Saudi foreign minister. His Riyadh trip is the first visit to Saudi Arabia by an Iranian Foreign Minister in more than 10 years.

Source: IRNA

