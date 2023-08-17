Why is the value of Pakistani currency falling?

SHAFAQNA Pakistan | by Ahmed Mughal- The Pakistani rupee, which stabilized on the approval of the loan tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is once again depreciating rapidly.

On Wednesday, in the interbank market, the dollar was recorded at 294 rupees 93 paise and in the open market, the price of one US dollar was recorded at 304 rupees, while importers say that the dollar is not available even at 310 rupees.

Shahid Qasim, an importer of children’s food products in Pakistan’s big city, Karachi, told Urdu News that ‘I have been trying to buy dollars for many days to get LC (Letter of Credit) for import, but in the market. Dollars are not available at the official rate.

He said that “Exchange companies say that there is a shortage of dollars in the market, so the management of dollars cannot be done immediately.”

He further said that people are active in the market in the form of brokers who are asking the price of one dollar from 320 to 325 rupees.

Sharp decline in value of Pakistani rupee

According to forex dealers, Pakistan has seen a sharp decline in the value of the Pakistani rupee since the caretaker government took over this week.

On Wednesday, the interbank and open markets saw the dollar rise from the opening session. In the interbank market, the dollar traded at 294 rupees from the level of 291 rupees, while the dollar is trading at the level of 304 rupees in the open market.

Secretary of Exchange Companies of Pakistan Zafar Paracha while talking to Urdu News said that the continuous decline in the value of Pakistani rupee is not a good sign for the country’s economy.

The improvement in the value of the rupee that was seen immediately after the tranche was approved by the IMF did not last long. The dollar, which has reached the level of 270, is currently trading at 294 rupees in the interbank and 304 rupees in the open market, while the rate of one dollar is 230 to 235 rupees in the grey market.

Pressure on the rupee

He said that due to the decrease in Pakistan’s exports and the decrease in remittances of Pakistanis from abroad, pressure is being seen on the rupee. Along with this, illegal currency traders are also taking advantage of the opportunity. He demanded from the government to take action against those involved in smuggling dollars from the country and working in the grey market.

According to Samiullah Tariq, an expert in economic affairs, the value of the Pakistani rupee has further decreased on Wednesday. He says that for the improvement of domestic currency, Pakistan has to increase the income. As the value of the dollar increases in the country, everything becomes more expensive and the public has to bear the burden.

He further said that there is a need to control inflation in the current situation so that the life of the common man can be made easier.

