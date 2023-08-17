English
Al-Azhar condemns attacks on churches in Pakistan

SHAFAQNA-Egypt’s Al-Azhar strongly condemned on Thursday the recent attacks on several churches in eastern Pakistan,unequivocally rejecting such reprehensible crimes.

“The Holy Quran, which is subjected to attacks by certain criminal extremists amid the indifference of some governments, is the same scripture that enjoins the safeguarding of places of worship for Muslims and non-Muslims,” said the most influential Islamic institution in the world in a statement on its social media accounts.

“Al-Azhar calls upon everyone to resort to reason and dialogue, and to refer back to the teachings of divine laws, which advocate acceptance of others and strive to promote tolerance and human brotherhood among all people, fostering a culture of peace among nations,” the statement added.

Source: ahram

www.shafaqna.com

