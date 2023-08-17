Jamil Ahmed: Hatred in the name of religion

SHAFAQNA-Believers have destroyed several churches in Jaranwala, some were set on fire. Christians are being attacked and their homes destroyed.

Even the Assistant Commissioner’s office was raided as a Christian officer was posted there at that time. Political leaders are issuing statements of condemnation while administration officials are pleading with the rioters to assure them that strict legal action will be taken against anyone who blasphemes the Quran.

In an Islamic country like Pakistan, someone who insults the Qur’an is either a madman or a suicidal person. No sane person can ever imagine being involved in an act to which a violent and terroristic response has now become an established fact. Blasphemy has been made a slogan or an allegation which does not require any proof or evidence to be imposed.

Once such a thing is uttered from someone’s mouth, then from the mosques of the streets, the noise of the slogans of ‘Protection of Islam’ is raised and the mob of angry people kills or tortures anyone who comes in front of them. Renewing the spirit of faith is considered a fundamental Islamic duty. The same situation was seen in Jardanwala.

This is not the first incident of destroying the church, looting and demolishing the houses of Christians in Jaranwala. This method is often seen in the name of protecting Islam and not only property is targeted, but if a person comes before a misled mob suspected of blasphemy. People who are devoid of intelligence and consciousness who raise the slogan Takbeer do not refrain from killing him, even torturing the dead body. This fanaticism is still called loyalty to Islam, love of the Prophet (PBUH) and respect for the Holy Book of Allah.

But in the light of the statements issued by many political leaders and government officials after the incident of Jardanwala, it will be called lawlessness and terrorism. However, the state of Pakistan is unable to stop this extremism. The simple reason for this is that religious extremism has been popularized in this country under a well-thought-out plan and has been used extensively, from the curriculum of educational institutions to the sermons of clerics, to indoctrinate the people into religious fanaticism. has been going

It is not unusual that any of the religious scholars of the country or the preachers, muftis and sheikhs who declare Islam as the prophet of peace, are never concerned about this insult of Islam by the crowd, but that too to an innocent person. They start demanding to be brought to ‘Keffer character’. It will never be heard that after a citizen has been accused of blasphemy, a cleric in the area exhorts him to follow the law, but rather to use the loudspeakers of mosques to break the law and ‘deliver justice’ himself. It is used for preaching.

Since the police and administrative officials are also the products of this society, instead of taking action against those who take the law into their own hands in this situation of unrest and chaos, they seem to assure them that their The demands will be met and whoever they point the finger at will be punished for blasphemy.

The police are so diligent and careful that they immediately find concrete evidence against the accused, which does not delay the conviction of an unknown person. As the police of Jardanwala have shown diligence. Instead of rescuing the Christian population of the area and preventing their places of worship from being destroyed, the police rushed to the square where a man who was allegedly working as a cleaner had not only insulted and torn the pages of the Quran. Rather, he had written insulting words on them and dispersed them in the square itself.

And after doing this heinous act, he managed to escape from there very cleanly. Now the police have recovered those pages of the Quran along with the obscene words and taken them into their possession. In a few weeks, a court will order the execution of a named person based on this solid evidence. So that alert citizens, diligent clerics and angry mobs lie in wait to ensnare a new victim.

President Bishop of Church of Pakistan Azad Marshall has given a statement on Twitter that ‘words cannot express my sorrow at this stage. All bishops and priests suffer from severe affliction. We are worried about the happenings in Jaranwala. As I write this, another church is being torched. The Holy Gospel has been insulted and Christians have been tortured.

They are being harassed with false accusations of blasphemy of Quran. We are crying for justice. We request that the law enforcement and justice agencies provide immediate protection to all the citizens of the country. Immediate intervention should be taken to improve the situation in Jardanwala and we should be assured of safety of life and property in our own homeland.

The response of this decade is either a beating or a determination to bring the lawbreakers to kafir roles. This has also been expressed by Anwarul Haq Kakar, who assumed the post of Caretaker Prime Minister two days ago. They claim that strict action will be taken against such miscreants who have taken the law into their hands and targeted our minorities.

Law enforcement agencies have been asked to nab all such elements. The Prime Minister assured that all the citizens of the country are equal. Unfortunately, it is a promise and a commitment that is not felt to be kept. Nor is there ever an attempt to find out why and how such a violent and repressive mood has become common in this country.

Unfortunately, these are the same Muslims who are calling for Sweden and Denmark to outlaw Quran burning and arrest those involved in such acts. According to Al Jazeera’s report, on Monday, once again outside the royal palace in Stockholm, the same two people of Iraqi origin burned pages of the Quran, who have done this before. Sweden condemns the act and its government expresses indifference. But officials say they are powerless to stop those who commit such acts because of the country’s freedom of expression laws.

It should be thought that anti-Islamic elements in Sweden or Denmark ‘protest’ only by shouting slogans or burning the Quran while staying within the law, while in Pakistan they burn or kill not only property but also human beings in the name of sanctity of religion. It is not avoided. In such a situation, what weight is left in our protest and argument against the burning of the Qur’an?