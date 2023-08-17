Amirabdollahian: Iran-Saudi Arabia relations on right track

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has stated that the relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, are progressing on the right track.

During a joint press conference with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan, Amirabdollahian said that both Tehran and Riyadh are determined to improve their bilateral relations in all areas.

Amirabdollahian noted that both sides share the view that existing agreements on economic, trade, and security issues must be implemented.

He also mentioned that he and his Saudi counterpart discussed regional dialogue on a wide range of issues, including cooperation on environmental issues and rescue and relief operations.

Amirabdollahian also mentioned that President Raisi has accepted an invitation from the Saudi King to visit Riyadh and that the visit will take place at an appropriate time.

He added that today’s talks will pave the way for a meeting between the heads of state.

Saudi FM : Tehran & Riyadh seeking new chapter in bilateral relations

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan says that his country and Iran are looking forward to a new chapter in their bilateral relations, based on brotherhood, mutual respect, and shared interests.

During a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on Thursday, following a private meeting in the Saudi capital, Bin Farhan expressed Saudi Arabia’s determination to improve relations with Iran.

He stated that their meeting focused on expanding bilateral ties in various areas, building on previous efforts to ensure regional security.

Bin Farhan also announced that, as part of the expansion of bilateral ties and the promotion of regional stability, the two countries have reopened their diplomatic posts.