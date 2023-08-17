English
Arrival of Omani mediation delegation in Sana’a

SHAFAQNA- The spokesperson of the Ansarullah movement and the head of the Sana’a delegation in the Yemen peace talks announced the arrival of a mediation delegation from Oman with the aim of resuming the negotiation process.

Oman’s mediation delegation arrived at Sanaa International Airport accompanied by the head of Sanaa’s delegation in the Yemen peace talks, Mohammad Abdul Salam.

Mohammad Abdul Salam, the head of Sana’a delegation in the Yemen peace talks, said on his Twitter page on Thursday: We and the Omani delegation entered Sana’a to consult with senior officials, assess the stage and resume the negotiation process, the most important of which is handling humanitarian cases.

The visit of the Omani delegation to Sana’a took place two days after the visit of Hans Grundberg, the UN special representative for Yemen affairs, to Muscat.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

