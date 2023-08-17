International Organization for Migration warned about the water and health crisis in Afghanistan; 79% of Afghan people do not have access to water

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN – The International Organization for Migration warned about the water and health crisis in Afghanistan. This organization said that about 79 percent of Afghans do not have access to enough water for drinking, cooking, bathing and washing.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan; the organization says that time is running out for Afghanistan.

The International Organization for Migration tweeted on Wednesday (August 16) that Afghanistan has the “biggest and most severe” humanitarian crisis in the world.

This organization has also pointed out its lack of funds and the need for continuous support from the international community for millions of Afghans.

The International Organization for Migration says that last year, only a third of the requested funding was provided, which distributed humanitarian aid to 1.32 million Afghans.

This organization is talking about the water crisis in Afghanistan while recently Reuters published a report and considered the drought to be the cause of the deepening of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Reuters reported that the ongoing drought in Afghanistan is hurting farmers and people’s food security, deepening the humanitarian crisis.

According to the global air quality index, Afghanistan is the sixth country in the world that is affected by the threats of climate change.

