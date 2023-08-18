English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Iran-Russia Presidents discuss implementation of economic agreements

0
Iran & Russia presidents discuss

SHAFAQNA- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, in a phone conversation, have discussed the implementation of economic agreements between Tehran and Moscow.

The two presidents also discussed the latest developments in the Caucasus region, Mohammad Jamshidi, the Iranian president’s Deputy Chief of Staff for political affairs, wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He said that the progress of economic agreements, particularly the International North-South Transit Corridor (INSTC) and energy agreements were other main issues discussed by Putin and Raisi.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Putin: African initiative could be basis for peace in Ukraine

asadian

Putin & African peace mission to adopt joint statement

asadian

Putin Met With Wagner’s Leader

asadian

Raisi: Iran’s SCO membership to have historical benefits

asadian

Al-Azhar commends Putin’s stance on the Quran abuses

asadian

Putin: Disrespecting the Quran is a crime in Russia

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.