Iran-Russia Presidents discuss implementation of economic agreements

SHAFAQNA- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, in a phone conversation, have discussed the implementation of economic agreements between Tehran and Moscow.

The two presidents also discussed the latest developments in the Caucasus region, Mohammad Jamshidi, the Iranian president’s Deputy Chief of Staff for political affairs, wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He said that the progress of economic agreements, particularly the International North-South Transit Corridor (INSTC) and energy agreements were other main issues discussed by Putin and Raisi.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com