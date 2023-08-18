China says sending arms to Ukraine cannot win peace

SHAFAQNA-Stepping up its opposition to the supply of weapons to the Ukraine , China said weapons “cannot win peace.”

Addressing a UN Security Council briefing on arms supply to Ukraine, Beijing’s deputy permanent representative at the UN, Ambassador Geng Shuang, said China finds the “dire consequences of continuous provision of weapons to the battlefield worrying and disconcerting.”

“Weapons may be used to win the war, but they cannot win peace,” said Geng, according to a transcript of his statement to the UNSC on Thursday.

“Currently, the massive influx of weapons and equipment to the battlefield persists with expanding spillover effect, making the hope of ceasing hostilities more remote,” said the Chinese diplomat.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com