Afghanistan: Female students & teachers call to reopen schools

SHAFAQNA-Female students and teachers in Afghanistan said they are worried that nothing was said about schools on the second anniversary of Taliban’s takeover.

Once again they emphasized their right to education and asked the current government to reopen academic institutions for girls as soon as possible.

“Yesterday, I thought that maybe schools, universities, and many other places that were closed would open but they didn’t,” said Marwa, a student.

“We call on the government to reopen schools and universities for girls,” said Najma, a student.

Meanwhile, some students and teachers warn of the negative consequences of closing girls’ schools and said that closing the gates of schools will spread illiteracy in the country more than before.

Source: tolonews

www.shafaqna.com