English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

9 Journalists arrested by Taliban in past 10 days

0
9 Journalists arrested by Taliban

SHAFAQNA-“Nine journalists have been arbitrarily arrested” by Taliban forces in the past ten days in Afghanistan, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said.

“As the Taliban are celebrating the second anniversary of their takeover, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the unconditional release of all the journalists they are holding,” RSF said.

The statement said the detainees were “Faqir Mohammad Faqirzai, Jan Agha Saleh, Haseeb Hassas, Habib Sarab, Sayed Wahdatullah Abdali, Shamsullah Omari, Wahidrahman Afghanmal, Ataullah Omar and Parwiz Sargand.”

 

Source: tolonews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan: Female students & teachers call to reopen schools

asadian

UN: ICC should recognize Taliban’s gender restrictions as ‘crime against humanity’

asadian

Afghanistan: 2 years since Taliban takeover with calls to re-open girls schools

asadian

Afghanistan: At least three killed in blast at hotel in Khost

asadian

Afghanistan: Taliban declares Aug. 15 as victory day

asadian

Afghanistan: Japan’s Envoy expresses concerns over women’s rights

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.