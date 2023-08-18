9 Journalists arrested by Taliban in past 10 days

SHAFAQNA-“Nine journalists have been arbitrarily arrested” by Taliban forces in the past ten days in Afghanistan, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said.

“As the Taliban are celebrating the second anniversary of their takeover, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the unconditional release of all the journalists they are holding,” RSF said.

The statement said the detainees were “Faqir Mohammad Faqirzai, Jan Agha Saleh, Haseeb Hassas, Habib Sarab, Sayed Wahdatullah Abdali, Shamsullah Omari, Wahidrahman Afghanmal, Ataullah Omar and Parwiz Sargand.”

Source: tolonews

