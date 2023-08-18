English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Iran’s FM & Saudi Crown Prince review bilateral ties & regional developments

0
Iran's FM & Saudi Crown Prince review bilateral ties

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Minister held a meeting with Mohammed bin Salman on Friday after which Amir-Abdollahian said they agreed on security and development for all in the region in the direct and fruitful talks they had.

This is the first official meeting of an Iranian high-ranking official with the Saudi crown prince after the normalization of relations between the two countries.

The top Iranian diplomat wrote in a post on his X account after the meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince that their meeting in Jeddah lasted for 90 minutes.

“A frank, transparent, fruitful and productive dialogue based on neighborhood policy,” he added.

Amir-Abdollahian continued, “With the will of the heads of the two countries, lasting bilateral relations in all fields was emphasized.”

“We agree on security and development for all in the region,” he concluded.

Source: mehrnews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Photos] Iran’s FM Visits Saudi Arabia

asadian

Iran’s FM to visit Saudi Arabia on August 17

asadian

Iran’s FM rejects link between prisoner swap & release of frozen assets

asadian

Aljazeera: Iran welcomes proposal by UN’s Chief to convene eight-country regional forum

asadian

Saudi Arabia considering a “railway connection with Iran via Kuwait and Basra”

asadian

Tehran: Iran-Saudi FM’s agree to form joint political-economic committees

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.