Iran’s FM & Saudi Crown Prince review bilateral ties & regional developments

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Minister held a meeting with Mohammed bin Salman on Friday after which Amir-Abdollahian said they agreed on security and development for all in the region in the direct and fruitful talks they had.

This is the first official meeting of an Iranian high-ranking official with the Saudi crown prince after the normalization of relations between the two countries.

The top Iranian diplomat wrote in a post on his X account after the meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince that their meeting in Jeddah lasted for 90 minutes.

“A frank, transparent, fruitful and productive dialogue based on neighborhood policy,” he added.

Amir-Abdollahian continued, “With the will of the heads of the two countries, lasting bilateral relations in all fields was emphasized.”

“We agree on security and development for all in the region,” he concluded.

Source: mehrnews

