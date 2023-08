SHAFAQNA- Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah praised his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

In a statement released by Kuwait’s foreign ministry, Al-Sabah voiced hope that the visit would be “the start of a bright chapter in the history of Gulf-Iranian relations built on the principles of good neighborliness ties, non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, cooperation and dialogue.”

Source: arabnews

