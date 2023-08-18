English
1000 Palestinian prisoners launch hunger strike

SHAFAQNA-Nearly 1,000 Palestinian prisoners detained in a number of Israeli prisons launched an open-ended hunger strike in protest of the Israeli prison administration’s aggression against them.

The Israel Prison Service recently escalated the targeting of Palestinian prisoners with a campaign of raids, the latest against sections 3 and 4 in the Negev Prison, preceded by a break-in into section 26 several days ago in the same prison, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club and the Prisoners Affairs Authority said in a joint statement issued earlier on Thursday.

According to the statement, the prison administration also transferred a number of prisoners to Raymond Prison.

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

