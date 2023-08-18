OCHA: 363.3 million people worldwide were in need of humanitarian aid

SHAFAQNA- While 255.1 million people were in need of humanitarian aid in 2021, this surged to 324.3 million in 2022 and 363.3 million in the first eight months of 2023, according to data by the UN Humanitarian Coordination Office (OCHA).

While $37.64 billion was enough to meet the needs of people in need in 2021, this amount increased to $51.7 billion in 2022 and to $55.21 billion in August 2023, particularly acute malnutrition.

Afghanistan, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of Congo , Sudan, Yemen, Pakistan, Myanmar, Ukraine, Syria, and South Sudan were listed as the top 10 countries in need of humanitarian aid.

Impacted by years of political and economic crisis, Afghanistan was home to 18.4 million people in need of humanitarian aid in 2021, 24.4 million people in 2022, and 29.2 million people as of the eighth month of 2023.

While 13.4 million in 2021 and 14.3 million in 2022 needed humanitarian aid in Sudan, this number increased to 24.7 million as of August 2023, due to the conflicts between the army and the paramilitary forces that erupted on April 15.

In Yemen, 20.7 million people in 2021, 23.5 million people in 2022, and 21.6 million people as of the eighth month of this year are in need of aid.

While 11 million people were affected by the humanitarian crisis in 2021 in Pakistan due to climate-triggered problems, such as floods, this number increased to 20.6 million in 2022 and remained stable in August 2023.

Due to the civil war that has been going on in Syria since March 2011, the number of people in need of humanitarian aid remains high. This was 13.4 million people in 2021, 14.6 million people in 2022, and 15.3 million people in August 2023.

Source: AA