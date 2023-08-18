English
International Shia News Agency
EU calls on Israel to respect Palestinian children’s right to education

SHAFAQNA- The EU on Friday called on Israel to respect Palestinian children’s right to education.

“Appalled by the demolition of the EU-funded school in Ein Samiya in the Occupied West Bank,” EU Delegation to the Palestinians wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It called on Tel Aviv to respect Palestinian children’s right to education and to “compensate EU for the funding lost.”

In a statement early on Thursday, the Palestinian Education Ministry said Israeli authorities demolished the Ein Samia School, located east of Ramallah, attended by students from the local Bedouin community.

Source:Anadolu Agency 

