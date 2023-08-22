UN: 1.3 million Palestinian children are returning to school

SHAFAQNA- Over 1.3 million Palestinian children will return to school in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and in the Gaza Strip, according to Lynn Hastings, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Children lost weeks of learning this year as a result of prolonged strikes by UNRWA and public-school teachers in the West Bank, the May escalation in Gaza, and operations by Israeli Forces in Palestine refugee camps in the West Bank, Lynn Hastings said in a statement.

“But it gets worse. Since the beginning of the year, 42 Palestinian children have been killed, 35 in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and another seven in the Gaza Strip. In the West Bank, the total number of Palestinian children killed this year is almost as high as the number of children killed throughout 2022”, the statement said.

In the first six months of 2023, the United Nations recorded more than 423 incidents impacting Palestinian children and their education, including Israeli Forces firing at schools and/or students, conducting operations and demolishing schools, harassment by settlers and delays at checkpoints affecting approximately 50,000 children. Three schools were demolished by the Israeli authorities in the last 12 months, Lynn Hastings added.

Lynn Hastings said that All actors must comply with their obligations to protect children and prevent their exposure to all forms of violence. Safe access to education is a fundamental right of all children which must be protected and safeguarded at all times by all parties.

“And we, as the international community must do more to ensure there are sufficient resources for the Palestinian Authority, UNRWA, and support for the Humanitarian Response Plan to provide consistent, safe and high-quality education to all Palestinian children”, Lynn Hastings added.

Source: ReliefWeb