English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

40000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque on 18 August 2023

0
40000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer

SHAFAQNA-40000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer in the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem.

The Islamic Endowments Department reported that more than 40,000 Palestinian citizens performed Friday prayer at the holy site amid strict Israeli security measures.

During the Friday sermon, preacher of the Aqsa Mosque Sheikh Ikrima Sabri warned that the holy site is permanently under threat in multiple ways.

The Aqsa preacher also stressed that the Aqsa Mosque is for Muslims and can never be subject to negotiations or concessions.

Sheikh Ikrima emphasized that it is forbidden by Sharia (Islamic law) to teach the Israeli curriculum in Palestinian schools.

Source: palinfo

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

USA: Friday Prayer & Sermon at IHW on 18 August 2023

asadian

Al-Aqsa Mosque: More than 50000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer on 11 August 2023

asadian

USA: Friday Prayer & Sermon at IHW on 11 August 2023

asadian

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 50000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 4 August 2023

asadian

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 45000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 28 July 2023

asadian

USA: Friday Prayer & Sermon at IHW on 21 July 2023

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.