40000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque on 18 August 2023

SHAFAQNA-40000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer in the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem.

The Islamic Endowments Department reported that more than 40,000 Palestinian citizens performed Friday prayer at the holy site amid strict Israeli security measures.

During the Friday sermon, preacher of the Aqsa Mosque Sheikh Ikrima Sabri warned that the holy site is permanently under threat in multiple ways.

The Aqsa preacher also stressed that the Aqsa Mosque is for Muslims and can never be subject to negotiations or concessions.

Sheikh Ikrima emphasized that it is forbidden by Sharia (Islamic law) to teach the Israeli curriculum in Palestinian schools.

Source: palinfo

www.shafaqna.com