Iraq to establish two special pilgrim cities in Basra

SHAFAQNA- Astan Quds Husseini in Iraq, announced the start of initial efforts to create two special pilgrim cities at the Shalamcheh and Safwan border crossings in the Basra province.

According to Al-Forat News, Mustafa Mohammed Al-Hassani, the representative of Astan Quds Husseini in Basra province, said: “With a direct order from Abdul-Mahdi Al-Karbalai, the representative of the religious authority, Astan Quds Husseini has initiated the initial steps to construct two cities for pilgrims at the Shalamcheh and Safwan borders in the Basra province”.

He explained that Astan Quds Husseini has begun the process of purchasing land for the pilgrim city project, which will be established at the Safwan border crossing with Kuwait, covering an area of 6.25 hectares.

Al-Hassani added: Astan Quds Husseini is also in the process of acquiring land to create another pilgrim city at the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran, covering an area of 37.5 hectares.

He continued: These two cities will accommodate pilgrims who enter Iraq through these two important border crossings.

Source: Al Forat News

Arbaeen News

