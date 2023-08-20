Iraq: Kurdistan Region broke records in welcoming tourists

SHAFAQNA- The number of incoming tourists to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq exceeded 4.5 million individuals from the beginning of the current year until the end of June last year.

The number of incoming tourists to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq exceeded 4.5 million individuals from the start of the current year until the end of June last year.

According to Rudaw report, Ibrahim Abdulmajid, the media director of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional tourism organization, announced on Sunday that since June 30th of the past year until the beginning of this year, over four and a half million tourists, most of whom were from other provinces of Iraq, visited the Kurdistan Region.

He mentioned that the Kurdistan Region of Iraq has not received such a high number of tourists in any of the previous years.

It’s worth noting that in a similar period last year, around 3.2 million tourists visited, and in total, over 6 million tourists visited the Kurdistan Region of Iraq last year.

The majority of incoming tourists to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq are from the southern and central provinces of Iraq.

Source: Rudaw

www.shafaqna.com