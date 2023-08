SHAFAQNA- Unknown gunmen killed a police officer in Al-Mayadeen area in the countryside of Deir Ezzor, Syria.

Syrian Interior Ministry said in statement that “ Lieutenant Muhammed Yassin al-Aoun was martyred by unknown gunmen in al-Mayadeen area Police station in Deir Ezzor governorate while he was performing his national duty”.

Source: SANA

www.shafaqna.com