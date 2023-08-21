English
Iraq: Shortage of 30,000 Medical Personnel

Iraq Medical Personnel

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Ministry of Planning has reported a shortage of approximately 30,000 medical personnel in the country, including doctors, caregivers, and nurses.

According to the official newspaper ‘Al-Sabah’ in Iraq, Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi, Spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Planning, emphasized that the shortage of medical staff in Iraq is estimated at 29,793 individuals.

He mentioned that Iraq needs 5,221 doctors, 12,073 male and female nurses, 8,094 caregivers, and 4,405 specialized laboratory technicians.

Decades of war and job insecurity have led to a high rate of migration of doctors in Iraq. According to the World Health Organization’s statistics, Iraq has 9 doctors per 10,000 population. This is less than one-third of the similar statistic in Kuwait.”

Source: Al Sabah 

www.shafaqna.com

