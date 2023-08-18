Iraq announced free visas for Arbaeen pilgrims from 4 countries

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi government delegation announced free visa issuance for pilgrims of four countries on the occasion of Arbaeen.

According to Shafaqna quoting Al-Sabah, the Iraqi government delegation in its meeting that was held by “Mohammed Shayya’ al-Sudani”, the Prime Minister of this country, announced that free visas will be available for citizens of Yemen, Pakistan, Lebanon and Afghanistan from the beginning of the month of Safar until the end of it.

Source: Al Sabah

Arbaeen News

www.shafaqna.com